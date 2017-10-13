Stearns County Fall Auction Saturday

WAITE PARK -- Stearns County is dropping their gavel for a fall auction.

The bidding starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for seized and surplus property at the Stearns County Public Works building on 28th Avenue South in Waite Park.

Cars, trucks, a John Deere tractor, and more are up for your bid. You can also find office supplies like computers and housing items such as shelving at the auction. Viewing for the items starts at 8:00 a.m.

The auction is open to everyone.