ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who was involved in a drug ring which brought large amounts of methamphetamine to the St. Cloud area has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Mauricid Barragan had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-degree sale of methamphetamine of more than 10 grams within a 90-day period and one count of importing drugs across state lines.

The charges stemmed from a three-year investigation into an ongoing conspiracy to sell large amounts of methamphetamine in central Minnesota. Investigators say they seized approximately 44 pounds of methamphetamine from drug dealers who delivered and sold multiple pounds of methamphetamine on a routine and repeated basis.

The distribution network originated in Mexico and brought meth from states like California, Colorado, Texas and Washington.

Several other defendants have been either been charged or sentenced for their roles in the drug ring.