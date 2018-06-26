Stearns County Commissioners Deny Permit for Trap Shooting Range

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Board of Commissioners has denied a rural St. Joseph couple a Conditional Use Permit to build a trap shooting range.

Bryan and Lisa Brophy have been working to get approval for the range on their 71-acre parcel of land near the 400 Club.

Commissioners voted 3-1 (Commissioner Notch absent) to uphold the Planning Commission recommendation to deny the CUP.

Environmental Services Director Chelle Benson told commissioners the findings of fact determined a shooting range isn't compatible with nearby homes. Other reasons for denying the permit included noise concerns and the impact on property values.

Concerns over lead shot falling into a wetland were also listed. Despite Brophy's willingness to re-capture the pellets every three-to-five years, Benson said there is no guarantee water contamination won't occur.