Stearns County Breaks Ground on Waite Park/St. Joseph Lake Wobegon Trail Extension

WAITE PARK -- You will soon be able to take the Lake Wobegon Trail from Sauk Centre into St. Cloud.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon at River's Edge Park in Waite Park for the trails extension from St. Joseph to Waite Park.

Stearns County Parks Director Peter Theismann says there's a feeling of accomplishment to finally see the the extension become reality.

"I could have taken on less complicated projects, but you look for what you think is a really good thing and I think enough people thought this project was a good thing for the next 20-30 years."

The project costs about $4.9-million and was paid for through help of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment grants, $200,000 each from the city of St. Cloud, St. Joseph and Waite Park, $20,000 Bernick's Companies and a $5,000 donation from a community member.

Once the trail is completed, Theismann hopes residents will incorporate a more active lifestyle.

"I'm hoping over the years if we build enough trails people walk to the gas station or the theater and your exercise becomes part of your daily life."

Theismann says the project is expected to be completed by May.

Once completed, the trail extension will run an additional 3.2 miles from where it currently ends in St. Joseph into Waite Park’s River’s Edge Park.