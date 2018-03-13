Stearns County Appoints New Parks Director

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County has a new Parks Director.

County commissioners have appointed Interim Parks Director Ben Anderson to the permanent position. Anderson has been serving as the interim director since the retirement of Peter Theismann. Theismann retired at the end of February.

As part of planning for Theismann's retirement, the county conducted a staff assessment and leadership review.

Results of the review indicated staff supported Anderson as the director and believes he will carry on the management style of collaboration. Members of the department who were surveyed indicated staff input as a key factor in a positive work environment.