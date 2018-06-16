Stearns, Benton Counties Included in Flash Flood Watch

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for part of central Minnesota including Stearns and Benton counties. It will be in effect from 7:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday morning.

Stearns County is also included in a Tornado watch until midnight.

Very heavy rainfall associated with rounds of thunderstorms will lead to potential flash flooding. Localized rainfall totals of three to five inches are possible.

National Weather Service

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.