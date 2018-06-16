Stearns, Benton Counties Included in Flash Flood Watch
UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for part of central Minnesota including Stearns and Benton counties. It will be in effect from 7:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday morning.
Stearns County is also included in a Tornado watch until midnight.
Very heavy rainfall associated with rounds of thunderstorms will lead to potential flash flooding. Localized rainfall totals of three to five inches are possible.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.
Hot and humid conditions will continue today. This will lead to strong to severe storms during the late afternoon and into tonight. The severe weather threat continues through Sunday. Hail, damaging winds and heavy rain are the main threats both days.