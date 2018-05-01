States Reconsider Mississippi River Fishing Limits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fishery officials in Wisconsin and Minnesota are considering updating bag and size limits on the Mississippi River.

Officials with both states' Department of Natural Resources say many of the regulations haven't been updated in 50 years. The agencies don't have any specific changes in mind but plan to start gathering ideas at public hearings on both sides of the river this month.

Hearings have been set for May 14 in Red Wing, Minnesota; May 15 in Wabasha, Minnesota; May 16 in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin; May 17 in La Crosse, Wisconsin; and May 22 in Winona, Minnesota.