State Prison in Faribault on Lockdown, no Details Given
FARIBAULT, Minn. (AP) _ The state prison in Faribault is on lockdown, but no
details about what prompted the lockdown are being released.
The lockdown began about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Minnesota Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald says the lockdown stemmed from ``an
investigation.''
Fitzgerald would not provide any additional information.
The Faribault prison consists of a medium-security facility and a minimum-security unit outside the secured perimeter. The prison has a combined population of more than 2,000 men.