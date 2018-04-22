State Patrol: Woman Seriously Hurt In I-94 Crash

MONTICELLO -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a New London woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 94 in Monticello. It happened at about 12:00 p.m. Sunday on westbound I-94.

A car driven by 78-year-old Roger Sundby of Grand Forks, North Dakota attempted to change lanes colliding with the second car driven by 21-year-old Rachel Helland of New London. Helland's vehicle rolled and came to a rest on the shoulder of the road.

Helland was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, 21-year-old Brennan Kampsen of New London, was taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

Sundby and his passenger were not hurt.