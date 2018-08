FREEPORT -- A teenager was hurt when she fell asleep behind the wheel early Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:00 a.m. on westbound Interstate 94 east of Freeport.

Troopers say after 16-year-old Jasmine Lewis of Melrose fell asleep she over-corrected and went off the road and rolled.

She was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Melrose with non-life threatening injuries.