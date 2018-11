UNDATED -- Our coating of ice and snow Tuesday night made for a tough commute Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says from 4:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. there was a total of 145 crashes, with all but 30 of them happening in the Twin Cities metro area.

There were 23 injuries reported in those crashes.

State Patrol troopers also assisted with 63 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch.