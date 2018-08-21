State Patrol Looking for Driver in Hit-and-Run in Todd County

SAUK CENTRE -- Authorities are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Todd County over the weekend.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 71 and 450th Street in Kandota Township, north of Sauk Centre.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 21-year-old Jared Brever , of Long Prairie, was heading north on Highway 71 when another vehicle crossed the center line and struck Brever's vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle then left the scene. The vehicle is described as a 2007 Mercury Milan.

Brever was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.