UPDATE: State Patrol Releases Name of Woman Killed in Eden Valley Crash

EDEN VALLEY - There was a deadly crash Tuesday night in Meeker County, just east of Eden Valley. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9:00 p.m.

A Dodge Avenger was going north on County Road 34 when it failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 55 and collided with a van headed west.

The Patrol says the driver of the van 75-year-old Florance Deheer of Watkins died in the crash.

The driver of the Avenger was a 16-year-old girl. The teen and her passenger, a 15-year-old girl from Watkins, had non-life threatening injuries. Their names have yet to be released.