State Patrol Gearing up for Deadliest Season on MN Roads

ST. CLOUD -- As the weather heats up and summer officially kicks off the Minnesota State Patrol is reminding you to stay safe on the roads.

The 100 day stretch from Memorial Day through Labor Day are the deadliest days on Minnesota roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says last year 121 people died on state roads during the same time frame. Which ended up being 34 percent of total fatalities for all of 2017.

The patrol says four major factors contribute to vehicle crashes during this time of year, including drunk driving, speeding, distracted driving and not wearing your seatbelt.

To help reduce deaths on Minnesota roads this summer, troopers will be out doing extra seatbelt, speed and distracted driving enforcement.

Last year, 73 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads. Troopers will be out now through June 3 to double check that you click it.

Extra speed enforcement will be going on throughout the month of July and the patrol urges you to speak up if you are in a vehicle with a distracted driver. Troopers suggest you ask the distracted driver if you can be their designated texter.