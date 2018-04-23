State Patrol: Flat Tire Causes Rollover, Injures Two

MONTICELLO -- A flat tire caused an SUV to leave the interstate and roll, injuring the driver and one of her passengers. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 94 in Monticello.

Troopers say the vehicle was traveling Eastbound on Interstate 94 West of 120th Street Northeast when, due to tire failure, it veered into the right ditch and rolled over. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels.