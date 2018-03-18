State Patrol: Driver Falls Asleep, Causes Crash on I-94

ALBANY -- Two people were in hurt in a crash that the State Patrol says was caused by a driver who fell asleep. It happened on westbound Interstate 94, east of Albany, at about 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

Sixty-six-year-old Gary Rockswold of Vining was heading west when the State Patrol says he fell asleep and rear-ended another vehicle. The second vehicle was driven by 72-year-old James Beutz of Freeport.

Rockswold and his passenger, 60-year-old Wendy Rockswold of Vining, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.