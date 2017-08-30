UPDATE: Name Released of Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Lake Henry

LAKE HENRY - Authorities have released the names of the people involved in crash that killed a motorcyclist in Lake Henry Township Wednesday morning.

The incident happened about 4:30 a.m. on Highway 4 at County Road 32, between Lake Henry and Spring Hill.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 48-year-old Greg Brown, of Paynesville, was heading north on Highway 4, when he struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 41-year-old Angela Brick of Paynesville that was turning left onto Highway 4. The Equinox went into the ditch.