UNDATED -- The latest round of winter weather is causing problems on our roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they responded to a total of 270 crashes statewide between 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and 8:00 a.m. Thursday. There were 20 injuries in those crashes, but none were serious or fatal.

Troopers also helped out with another 270 vehicles that went off the road and into the ditch.

And, there have been eight jackknifed semis.