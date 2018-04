UNDATED -- The Minnesota State Patrol has been busy responding to crashes from the latest winter storm.

By 8:45 p.m. Saturday they responded to a total of 403 crashes. There were 43 injuries. Two serious injuries were reported, one in Brainerd and one in St. Cloud. There was also one fatality in Medina.

Troopers also assisted with 738 vehicles that went into the ditch. Along with 16 jackknifed semis.