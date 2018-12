UNDATED -- The snow and rain mix Thursday caused a lot of crashes.

The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 167 crashes statewide between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Twelve people were hurt in those crashes.

Troopers also responded to another 259 vehicles that had gone into the ditch.

And, there were 13 semis that jackknifed.