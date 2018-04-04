State Patrol: Alcohol Involved in Willmar Crash

WILLMAR -- A Willmar man was hospitalized after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into some equipment in front of a business in Willmar.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Twenty-seven-year-old Derek Heike was heading east on Highway 12 near Industrial Drive when he lost control on a curve.

Heike was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says alcohol was involved in the crash.