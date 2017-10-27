State Patrol: 2 Fatal Crashes Friday During First Snowstorm of the Season

UNDATED - Two people died in crashes this morning during the snowfall. The Minnesota State Patrol says the two fatal crashes were in Brainerd and Duluth.

The fatal crash near Brainerd happened at about 9:15 a.m. on Highway 25. Twenty-six-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez of Pierz died in the crash.

The fatal crash near Duluth happened at about 4:41 a.m. on Interstate 35. The driver of a semi died when he lost control of his rig and it ended up in the St. Louis River. The name of the 44-year-old Duluth man has not been released.

Also, between midnight and noon, Friday troopers responded to a total of 101 crashes statewide, with 16 involving injuries.

There was an additional 125 vehicle spinouts that required State Patrol assistance.