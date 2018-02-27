State Officials, GOP Lawmakers Clash Over MNLARS Funding

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ State officials say they need an emergency $10 million infusion to fix Minnesota's troubled new system for license plates and registrations. Republican lawmakers aren't ready to fork over more money.

The bungled summer rollout of the platform known as MNLARS has caused months of frustration due to errors and delays processing license tabs and title renewals. Fixing that system is a critical focus of the legislative session, but it could come with a big cost.

Officials overseeing MNLARS repeated their request for $43 million to a House committee on Tuesday. That includes $10 million in emergency funding this week to keep ongoing work on track.