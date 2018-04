State High School Girls Basketball Tournament this Week

MINNEAPOLIS -- The pairings have been set for this week's State High School Girl's Basketball Tournament.

The Class 'AA' State Quarterfinals are Wednesday

at Target Center:

#1 Sauk Centre (30-0) versus Byron (19-10) at 6:00 p.m.

#4 Minnehaha Academy (21-7) versus #5 Norwood-Young America (27-3) at 8:00 p.m.

at Williams Arena:

#2 Maranatha Christian Academy (26-4) versus Mesabi East (24-6) at 6:00 p.m.

#3 Roseau (24-5) versus Tracy-Milroy/Balaton (29-2) at 8:00 p.m.

The Class 'AAA' State Quarterfinals are Wednesday

at Williams Arena:

#1 Robbinsdale (26-2) versus Alexandria (23-5) at 10:00 a.m.

#5 Willmar (25-2) versus #4 DeLaSalle (19-8) at 12:00 p.m.

#2 Northfield (25-3) versus Mankato West (21-7) at 2:00 p.m.

#3 Academy of Holy Angels (25-4) versus Grand Rapids (21-7) at 4:00 p.m.

The Class 'AAAA' State Quarterfinals are Wednesday

at Target Center

#1 Eastview (29-0) versus Prior Lake (16-13) at 10:00 a.m.

#5 Maple Grove (24-5) versus #4 Lakeville North (24-5) at 12:00 p.m.

#2 Hopkins (26-3) versus Forest Lake (19-10) at 2:00 p.m.

#3 Cretin-Derham Hall (21-6) versus Roseville Area 922-7) at 4:00 p.m.