State High School Girls Basketball Tournament: Saturday’s Results
MINNEAPOLIS -- The State High School Girls Basketball Tournament wrapped up on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Class 'A" results:
Championship
Lyle/Pacelli 57
Sleepy Eye 33
Third Place
Minneota 74
Mountain Iron-Buhl 56
Consolation Championship
Ada-Borup 63
Heritage Christian Academy 47
Class 'AA' results:
Championship
#1 Sauk Centre 63
#3 Roseau 52
Third Place
Norwood Young America 64
Maranatha Christian Academy 54
Consolation Championship
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64
Byron 32
Class 'AAA' results:
Championship
Robbinsdale Cooper 49
Northfield 37
Third Place
Grand Rapids 51
Willmar 42
Consolation Championship
Academy of Holy Angels 56
Alexandria 46
Class 'AAAA' results:
Championship
Eastview 68
Hopkins 63
Third Place
Lakeville North 51
Roseville Area 46
Consolation Championship
Cretin-Derham Hall 64
Maple Grove 57