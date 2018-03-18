State High School Girls Basketball Tournament: Saturday’s Results

Think Stock

MINNEAPOLIS -- The State High School Girls Basketball Tournament wrapped up on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Class 'A" results:
Championship
Lyle/Pacelli 57
Sleepy Eye 33

Third Place
Minneota 74
Mountain Iron-Buhl 56

Consolation Championship
Ada-Borup 63
Heritage Christian Academy 47

Class 'AA' results:
Championship
#1 Sauk Centre 63
#3 Roseau 52

Third Place
Norwood Young America 64
Maranatha Christian Academy 54

Consolation Championship
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64
Byron 32

Class 'AAA' results:
Championship
Robbinsdale Cooper 49
Northfield 37

Third Place
Grand Rapids 51
Willmar 42

Consolation Championship
Academy of Holy Angels 56
Alexandria 46

Class 'AAAA' results:
Championship
Eastview 68
Hopkins 63

Third Place
Lakeville North 51
Roseville Area 46

Consolation Championship
Cretin-Derham Hall 64
Maple Grove 57

Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top