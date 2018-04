State High School Girls Basketball Tournament Results

MINNEAPOLIS -- The first day of the State High School Girls Basketball Tournament was Wednesday.

Class 'AA" quarterfinals:

#1 Sauk Centre 67

Byron 61

#5 Norwood-Young America 67

#4 Minnehaha Academy 58

#2 Maranatha Christian Academy 85

Mesabi East 49

#3 Roseau 62

Tracey-Milroy/Balaton 56

State Semi Finals will be Friday:

Sauk Centre versus Norwood-Young America at 6:00 p.m.

Maranatha Christian Academy versus Roseau at 8:00 p.m.

Class "AAA" quarterfinals:

#1 Robbinsdale Cooper 58

Alexandria 51

#5 Willmar 52

#4 DeLaSalle 47

#2 Northfield 49

Mankato West 44

Grand Rapids 75

#3 Academy of Holy Angels 60

State Semi Finals will be on Thursday:

Robbinsdale Cooper versus Willmar at 12:00 p.m.

Northfield versus Grand Rapids at 2:00 p.m

Class "AAA" quarterfinals:

#1 Eastview 78

Prior Lake 44

#4 Lakeville North 68

#5 Maple Grove 66 (OT)

#2 Hopkins 74

Forest Lake 38

Roseville Area 56

#3 Cretin-Derham Hall 48

State Semi Finals will be on Thursday:

Eastview versus Lakeville North at 6:00 p.m.

Hopkins versus Roseville area at 8:00 p.m.