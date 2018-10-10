State High School Football Rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 10, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A School Total Points Prv 1. Lakeville North (5) (6-0) 50 1 2. Blaine (6-0) 44 2 3. Eden Prairie (5-1) 41 3 4. Edina (5-1) 34 7 5. Woodbury (5-1) 29 6 6. St. Michael-Albertville (4-2) 21 8 7. Mounds View (4-2) 15 NR 8. Prior Lake (4-2) 14 9 9. Minnetonka (4-2) 8 4 10. East Ridge (4-2) 7 5 Others receiving votes: Wayzata 5, Rosemount 3, Champlin Park 3, Buffalo 1. Class 5A School Total Points Prv 1. Owatonna (5) (6-0) 56 1 2. Elk River (6-0) 54 2 3. St. Thomas Academy (1) (6-0) 49 3 4. Robbinsdale Cooper (6-0) 43 4 5. Waconia (6-0) 38 5 6. Chanhassen (5-1) 28 7 7. Mahtomedi (5-1) 20 8 8. Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-1) 16 NR 9. Mankato West (5-1) 11 9 10. Bemidji (5-1) 9 10 Others receiving votes: St. Cloud Tech 3 , Spring Lake Park 2, Hastings 1. Class 4A School Total Points Prv 1. Holy Angels (5) (6-0) 67 1 2. Winona (1) (6-0) 63 2 3. Hutchinson (1) (6-0) 57 3 4. Detroit Lakes (6-0) 46 4 5. SMB-Wolfpack (6-0) 39 5 6. Marshall (6-0) 34 6 7. Dassel-Cokato (6-0) 29 7 8. Hermantown (6-0) 24 8 9. Providence Academy (6-0) 18 9 10. Cloquet (5-1) 5 10 Others receiving votes: Waseca 2, Willmar 1. Class 3A School Total Points Prv 1. Pierz (7) (6-0) 79 1 2. Rochester Lourdes (1) (6-0) 73 2 3. Mora (6-0) 62 5 4. Spectrum (6-0) 49 6 5. New London-Spicer (5-1) 37 T8 6. Breck (5-1) 35 T8 7. Fairmont (5-1) 32 NR 8. Annandale (5-1) 30 10 9. Jordan (5-1) 20 3 10. Albany (5-1) 11 NR Others receiving votes: Jackson County Central 10, Perham 1, St. Peter 1. Class 2A School Total Points Prv 1. Caledonia (6) (6-0) 69 1 2. Minneapolis North (1) (6-0) 63 2 3. Barnesville (6-0) 52 3 (tie) Redwood Valley (6-0) 52 4 5. St. Charles (6-0) 32 6 6. Royalton (6-0) 25 T8 7. Paynesville (5-1) 21 T8 8. Pipestone (5-1) 20 10 (tie) Hawley (5-1) 20 7 10. Chatfield (5-1) 12 NR (tie)Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (5-1) 12 NR Others receiving votes: Maple River 4, Osakis 2, Aitkin 1. Class A School Total Points Prv 1. Minneota (6) (6-0) 60 1 2. BOLD (6-0) 47 2 3. Blooming Prairie (6-0) 39 3 4. Mahnomen-Waubun (7-0) 35 7 (tie) Ottertail Central (6-0) 35 5 6. United South Central (6-0) 34 6 7. Mayer Lutheran (5-1) 22 T9 8. Goodhue (5-1) 18 T9 (tie) Mahnomen-Wauben (7-0) 18 8 10. Dawson-Boyd (5-1) 7 NR Others receiving votes: Ada-Borup-Norman County West 6, Rushford-Peterson 5, Fertile-Beltrami 2, Murray County Central 1, Polk County West 1. Class 9-MAN School Total Points Prv 1. Spring Grove (5) (6-0) 59 1 2. Stephen-Argyle (1) (6-0) 55 2 3. Verndale (6-0) 45 3 (tie) Cromwell (6-0) 45 4 5. Cook County (6-0) 33 6 6. Mountain Lake Area (6-0) 31 7 7. South Ridge (6-0) 19 8 8. Houston (5-1) 16 5 9. NCE UH (6-0) 15 9 10. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (5-1) 8 T10 Others receiving votes: Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 2, Hills-Beaver Creek 2.<