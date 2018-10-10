State High School Football Rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 10, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A
School Total Points Prv
1. Lakeville North (5) (6-0) 50 1
2. Blaine (6-0) 44 2
3. Eden Prairie (5-1) 41 3
4. Edina (5-1) 34 7
5. Woodbury (5-1) 29 6
6. St. Michael-Albertville (4-2) 21 8
7. Mounds View (4-2) 15 NR
8. Prior Lake (4-2) 14 9
9. Minnetonka (4-2) 8 4
10. East Ridge (4-2) 7 5

Others receiving votes: Wayzata 5, Rosemount 3, Champlin Park 3, Buffalo 1.

Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. Owatonna (5) (6-0) 56 1
2. Elk River (6-0) 54 2
3. St. Thomas Academy (1) (6-0) 49 3
4. Robbinsdale Cooper (6-0) 43 4
5. Waconia (6-0) 38 5
6. Chanhassen (5-1) 28 7
7. Mahtomedi (5-1) 20 8
8. Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-1) 16 NR
9. Mankato West (5-1) 11 9
10. Bemidji (5-1) 9 10

Others receiving votes: St. Cloud Tech 3, Spring Lake Park 2, Hastings 1.

Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Holy Angels (5) (6-0) 67 1
2. Winona (1) (6-0) 63 2
3. Hutchinson (1) (6-0) 57 3
4. Detroit Lakes (6-0) 46 4
5. SMB-Wolfpack (6-0) 39 5
6. Marshall (6-0) 34 6
7. Dassel-Cokato (6-0) 29 7
8. Hermantown (6-0) 24 8
9. Providence Academy (6-0) 18 9
10. Cloquet (5-1) 5 10

Others receiving votes: Waseca 2, Willmar 1.

Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Pierz (7) (6-0) 79 1
2. Rochester Lourdes (1) (6-0) 73 2
3. Mora (6-0) 62 5
4. Spectrum (6-0) 49 6
5. New London-Spicer (5-1) 37 T8
6. Breck (5-1) 35 T8
7. Fairmont (5-1) 32 NR
8. Annandale (5-1) 30 10
9. Jordan (5-1) 20 3
10. Albany (5-1) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Jackson County Central 10, Perham 1, St. Peter 1.

Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Caledonia (6) (6-0) 69 1
2. Minneapolis North (1) (6-0) 63 2
3. Barnesville (6-0) 52 3
(tie) Redwood Valley (6-0) 52 4
5. St. Charles (6-0) 32 6
6. Royalton (6-0) 25 T8
7. Paynesville (5-1) 21 T8
8. Pipestone (5-1) 20 10
(tie) Hawley (5-1) 20 7
10. Chatfield (5-1) 12 NR
(tie)Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (5-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Maple River 4, Osakis 2, Aitkin 1.

Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. Minneota (6) (6-0) 60 1
2. BOLD (6-0) 47 2
3. Blooming Prairie (6-0) 39 3
4. Mahnomen-Waubun (7-0) 35 7
(tie) Ottertail Central (6-0) 35 5
6. United South Central (6-0) 34 6
7. Mayer Lutheran (5-1) 22 T9
8. Goodhue (5-1) 18 T9
(tie) Mahnomen-Wauben (7-0) 18 8
10. Dawson-Boyd (5-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Ada-Borup-Norman County West 6, Rushford-Peterson 5, Fertile-Beltrami 2, Murray County Central 1, Polk County West 1.

Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Spring Grove (5) (6-0) 59 1
2. Stephen-Argyle (1) (6-0) 55 2
3. Verndale (6-0) 45 3
(tie) Cromwell (6-0) 45 4
5. Cook County (6-0) 33 6
6. Mountain Lake Area (6-0) 31 7
7. South Ridge (6-0) 19 8
8. Houston (5-1) 16 5
9. NCE UH (6-0) 15 9
10. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (5-1) 8 T10

Others receiving votes: Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 2, Hills-Beaver Creek 2.<

Categories: AP Stories, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top