State High School Football Rankings
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 10, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lakeville North (5)
|(6-0)
|50
|1
|2. Blaine
|(6-0)
|44
|2
|3. Eden Prairie
|(5-1)
|41
|3
|4. Edina
|(5-1)
|34
|7
|5. Woodbury
|(5-1)
|29
|6
|6. St. Michael-Albertville
|(4-2)
|21
|8
|7. Mounds View
|(4-2)
|15
|NR
|8. Prior Lake
|(4-2)
|14
|9
|9. Minnetonka
|(4-2)
|8
|4
|10. East Ridge
|(4-2)
|7
|5
Others receiving votes: Wayzata 5, Rosemount 3, Champlin Park 3, Buffalo 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Owatonna (5)
|(6-0)
|56
|1
|2. Elk River
|(6-0)
|54
|2
|3. St. Thomas Academy (1)
|(6-0)
|49
|3
|4. Robbinsdale Cooper
|(6-0)
|43
|4
|5. Waconia
|(6-0)
|38
|5
|6. Chanhassen
|(5-1)
|28
|7
|7. Mahtomedi
|(5-1)
|20
|8
|8. Sauk Rapids-Rice
|(5-1)
|16
|NR
|9. Mankato West
|(5-1)
|11
|9
|10. Bemidji
|(5-1)
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: St. Cloud Tech 3, Spring Lake Park 2, Hastings 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Holy Angels (5)
|(6-0)
|67
|1
|2. Winona (1)
|(6-0)
|63
|2
|3. Hutchinson (1)
|(6-0)
|57
|3
|4. Detroit Lakes
|(6-0)
|46
|4
|5. SMB-Wolfpack
|(6-0)
|39
|5
|6. Marshall
|(6-0)
|34
|6
|7. Dassel-Cokato
|(6-0)
|29
|7
|8. Hermantown
|(6-0)
|24
|8
|9. Providence Academy
|(6-0)
|18
|9
|10. Cloquet
|(5-1)
|5
|10
Others receiving votes: Waseca 2, Willmar 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Pierz (7)
|(6-0)
|79
|1
|2. Rochester Lourdes (1)
|(6-0)
|73
|2
|3. Mora
|(6-0)
|62
|5
|4. Spectrum
|(6-0)
|49
|6
|5. New London-Spicer
|(5-1)
|37
|T8
|6. Breck
|(5-1)
|35
|T8
|7. Fairmont
|(5-1)
|32
|NR
|8. Annandale
|(5-1)
|30
|10
|9. Jordan
|(5-1)
|20
|3
|10. Albany
|(5-1)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Jackson County Central 10, Perham 1, St. Peter 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Caledonia (6)
|(6-0)
|69
|1
|2. Minneapolis North (1)
|(6-0)
|63
|2
|3. Barnesville
|(6-0)
|52
|3
|(tie) Redwood Valley
|(6-0)
|52
|4
|5. St. Charles
|(6-0)
|32
|6
|6. Royalton
|(6-0)
|25
|T8
|7. Paynesville
|(5-1)
|21
|T8
|8. Pipestone
|(5-1)
|20
|10
|(tie) Hawley
|(5-1)
|20
|7
|10. Chatfield
|(5-1)
|12
|NR
|(tie)Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
|(5-1)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Maple River 4, Osakis 2, Aitkin 1.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Minneota (6)
|(6-0)
|60
|1
|2. BOLD
|(6-0)
|47
|2
|3. Blooming Prairie
|(6-0)
|39
|3
|4. Mahnomen-Waubun
|(7-0)
|35
|7
|(tie) Ottertail Central
|(6-0)
|35
|5
|6. United South Central
|(6-0)
|34
|6
|7. Mayer Lutheran
|(5-1)
|22
|T9
|8. Goodhue
|(5-1)
|18
|T9
|(tie) Mahnomen-Wauben
|(7-0)
|18
|8
|10. Dawson-Boyd
|(5-1)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ada-Borup-Norman County West 6, Rushford-Peterson 5, Fertile-Beltrami 2, Murray County Central 1, Polk County West 1.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Spring Grove (5)
|(6-0)
|59
|1
|2. Stephen-Argyle (1)
|(6-0)
|55
|2
|3. Verndale
|(6-0)
|45
|3
|(tie) Cromwell
|(6-0)
|45
|4
|5. Cook County
|(6-0)
|33
|6
|6. Mountain Lake Area
|(6-0)
|31
|7
|7. South Ridge
|(6-0)
|19
|8
|8. Houston
|(5-1)
|16
|5
|9. NCE UH
|(6-0)
|15
|9
|10. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
|(5-1)
|8
|T10
Others receiving votes: Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 2, Hills-Beaver Creek 2.