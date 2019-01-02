State Grants Kimball Over 400K for new Library [VIDEO]

KIMBALL -- If you live in the Kimball area, you'll soon have a new library to enjoy, as the state has awarded a $439,511 library construction grant to the city.

The Library Construction Grant is a competitive dollar-for-dollar matching grant program that gives money for building, renovation and improvement projects to make libraries more energy efficient or accessible.

Last year's legislature allocated a total of $1-million to the program, with $400,000 left over from 2017, bringing the total to $1.4-million. The city and library task force will now meet to figure out a timeline for the build. They hope to break ground in the spring.

The new Kimball Library will be built at 50 Spruce Avenue West.