State Asks for $43M to Fix License Plate System

ST. PAUL (AP) -- State officials say they need another $43 million to fix the new license plate and tab registration system after its rocky rollout.

The system dubbed MNLARS was already years behind schedule and nearly twice its original $48 million budget when it launched this summer. But problems with the mainframe have caused delays in delivering license tabs and titles and frustrated car dealerships with once simple transactions.

Top project managers said Wednesday they need another $43 million to get MNLARS on track. Dana Bailey from Minnesota's Information Technology Services says that will allow the state to fix bugs and correct major issues by this summer.