Staska Charged With 10 Counts of Indecent Exposure

ST. CLOUD -- The former superintendent of the ROCORI School District is charged with 10 misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure for allegedly exposing himself at Waite Park convenience stores.

According to the charging complaint, Scott Staska is accused of exposing himself inside the Kwik Trip stores at 458 Great Oaks Drive and 106 10th Avenue South seven times between November 2017 and March 4, 2018.

Court records show an employee of the SuperAmerica store at 29 3rd Street Northeast called police days after Staska's arrest and notified officers that Staska had previously exposed himself at that location on May 22, 2017, and again two additional times in the weeks after that date.

Other incidents where Staska was accused of exposing himself at St. Cloud Kwik Trip stores and at Crossroads Center are not included in the criminal complaint.

Waite Park Police interviewed Staska on March 21 and showed him photographs of the surveillance footage and Staska allegedly admitted it was him in the footage.

Staska resigned as ROCORI Superintendent March 30, 2018.