Starbucks, Carter’s and More Coming to Crossroads Center

ST. CLOUD -- A new coffee shop, restaurant and children's clothing store are all coming soon to Crossroads Center in St. Cloud.

A Starbucks will be opening inside the Target Cafe area before the end of August.

Taqueria Los Chavez, a Mexican restaurant is moving into the former Axle Grill spot inside the food court. The new restaurant is expected to open in September.

The children's clothing store Carter's is also coming to Crossroads Center this October. Carter's will be in the former PacSun location in between Lids and Zumiez.