STAPLES --A Staples woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 10 near Staples.

Two cars were both going east when the car driven by 20-year-old Craig Isaacson of Sebeka rear-end the car driven by 75-year-old Stella Robben of Staples. Robben's vehicle rolled into the median.

Robben was taken to the hospital in Staples with non-life threatening injuries. Isaacson was not hurt.