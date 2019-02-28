Stanley Jungels, 73, Cold Spring

January 11, 1946 - February 27, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Stanley Jungels age 73, who died Wednesday, February 27 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Parish Prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 12:00 – 1:15 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 in the St. Boniface Narthex.

Stanley was born on January 11, 1946 in Cold Spring, MN to Walter and Catherine (Ruegemer) Jungels. He married Alice (Pierskalla/Olson) on April 24, 1981. Stanley organized numerous fishing trips for many guys to the Jolly Fisherman Resort. He was a member of the ROMEO’s (really old men eating out) Club and met with a group of guys every morning for coffee. Stanley worked at the Cold Spring Brewing Company and Fingerhut. He was a very social person who could talk and relate to anyone, always making people laugh. Stanley loved his family and cherished every moment he could spend with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of St. Boniface Parish.

He is survived by his wife, Alice; son, Tim (Andrea) Olson; daughter, Tina (John) Umerski; grandchildren, Jameson (Haley) Olson, Jordan (Karah) Olson, Taryn Olson and Connor and Caylee Umerski; great-grandchildren, Mayah and Calvin Olson; brothers, Wally and Marvin and sister, Rita Schwartz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Catherine; sisters, Mildred Hemmesch, Esther Brinker, Patricia Hofstrom; brothers, Cletus and Harold.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Cold Spring Special Olympics.