Stanley “Corky” M. Barnard, 80, Becker

July 1, 1937 - April 20, 2018

Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 26, 2018 at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker for Stanley “Corky” M. Barnard, age 80, who passed away Friday, April 20, 2018 surrounded by loved ones at St. Benedict’s Nursing Home in St. Cloud. Rev. Julie Anderson will officiate and burial will be in Becker Cemetery. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Corky was born July 1, 1937 to Thomas and Anna (Olander) Barnard in Omaha, NE. He moved to Minneapolis and graduated from South High School. Corky worked for AT&T which took him on assignments to other countries. He married Ardie (Carr) Moe on February 19, 1993 in Minneapolis. He enjoyed performing in plays. He was also involved with Twin City Philharmonic Choir, St. Paul Civic Opera and Saint Paul Barbershop Quartet. Corky was a competitive person who enjoyed many sports and loved his pets. He was an active member in the community, belonging to Faith Lutheran Church and Becker Lions Club. Corky will be missed for his friendly, energetic, charismatic personality that made everyone feel so welcomed.

Corky is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Ardie; children, Vic, Jean and Dianna; step son, Steve Moe, 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; sister, Sandy (Denny) Patrias; brother, Douglas (Rose) Barnard and many relatives and friends.