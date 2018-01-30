Standoff at Minnesota hotel ends peacefully

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A man who holed up in a hotel room at the University of Minnesota campus and kept police at bay for more than a day has been taken into custody.

University spokesman Evan Lapiska says the man was taken into custody about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Lapiska says no one was hurt.

The standoff at the Graduate Hotel began shortly after midnight Monday after police said they went to do a welfare check and to arrest the man on a ``white collar'' warrant for a nonviolent crime.

A woman who was with the man was released late Monday.

Officers had used what appeared to be tear gas around midday Tuesday to try to dislodge the man.