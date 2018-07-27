‘Stand Up Celebration’ For Vets Coming To Sauk Centre

AN EVENT FOR VETERANS, THEIR FAMILIES & OUR COMMUNITY

Freedom...Is...NOT...Free. We all have our fair share of problems. Our days may not be perfect. We have illnesses; we have challenges; we have lots of problems in our country. But one thing I truly believe; There is no other country that I'd rather live in than these United States of America.

I often think of those individuals who have lost their lives, fighting for you and I; so that we can wake up...safe in our beds...without fear of our very freedoms being taken away. What do you say to someone who has fought for that right? It can be overwhelming to speak about; but the feeling is deep inside.

This Healing Celebration helps raise money, finances and awareness to the problems our nation’s veterans face returning to civilian life including issues with mental illness and substance abuse problems.

THE FACTS

67% served three or more tours combat, 33% were stationed in a war zone, 25% have used VA Homeless Services, and 89% have received an honorable discharge.

There will be round table discussions and speakers on topics such as:

PTSD

Suicide

Homelessness

Agent Orange

Community Outreach

Veteran Service Agencies

Medical & Dental Services

Regional Veteran Employment Opportunities

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

Participate, celebrate, and help those who have fought for our freedoms. The Stand Up Celebration is a way for you and your loved ones to do just that.

THE STAND UP CELEBRATION EVENT

The Stand Up Celebration will be taking place August 24th and 25th at the Stearns County Fairgrounds. This is a two day festival, featuring amazing bands and artists that support our vets and their families. There's is camping, music, food and fun.

Some of the fantastic acts that will be performing include:

AUGUST 24TH SHOW:

Tyler Reese Tritt - Travis Tritts daughter

Darby Ledbetter

Joe Schmidt

Hitchville

Connie Lee

Jason Deshaw

Cadillac Country

AUGUST 25TH SHOW:

Madison Rising

Classic American Rockers- A Good Morning Vietnam Tribute with special guests

Abracadabra- A Steve Miller Tribute Band

Madd Company-Tribute Band

TO LEARN MORE OR TO ATTEND

For more information go to www.standupcelebration.com.