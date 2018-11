St. Thomas Student Dies in Fall From Minneapolis Apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Authorities are investigating the death of a University of St. Thomas student who fell from a 10th-floor apartment in Minneapolis during a Halloween party.

Authorities were called to the Bridges Apartments near the University of Minnesota just before 1 a.m. Thursday. Minneapolis Fire Department Assistant Chief Bryan Tyner says authorities found a woman who had fallen from the 10th floor.

St. Thomas in St. Paul identified the woman as first-year student Joia Simpson of Bayside, California.

She was a visitor to the apartment.

A statement from St. Thomas said Simpson was interested in studying business, and that her family ``wants people to remember her beautiful smile.''