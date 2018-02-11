St. Paul Teachers, School District Talk As Strike Looms

ST. PAUL (AP) — Negotiations continue in an effort to avert a teachers' strike set for Tuesday in the St. Paul School District.

The St. Paul Federation of Teachers says talks were underway Sunday and will continue Monday, if necessary. But the union says teachers are ready to hit the picket lines Tuesday morning if there's no agreement by then. The district has about 3,200 teachers and nearly 37,000 students.

The district seeks to hold new spending for teachers to just over $2 million annually. The union's wide-ranging proposals for improving learning conditions, including smaller classes and increased staffing, would cost $159 million over two years.

The union has proposed pay increases of 2.5 percent this year and next, while the district offered 1 percent.