St. Paul Schools Deal with Heat, No Air Conditioning

ST. PAUL (AP) -- St. Paul Public Schools officials have sent 2,000 water bottles and several hundred fans to help students cope with the heat in a district where two-thirds of schools don't have air conditioning.

The district doesn't deem air conditioning a necessity at most facilities because they're closed during the hottest months of the year.

Capitol Hill Gifted and Talented Magnet teacher Mark Westpfahl says the indoor temperature reached 101 degrees inside his classroom Tuesday.

Facilities director Tom Parent says secondary schools tend to have air conditioning but elementary schools do not.