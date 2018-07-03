St. Paul Police Preserve Deceased Grandson’s Handprint

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A St. Paul police officer has helped preserve a 1-year-old's handprint on a pane of glass to comfort a grieving grandmother.

Reports say Shari Wagner's grandson, Abraham Flynn, was struck and killed by a van in April. Wagner says she recently noticed the handprint when sunlight struck a wood and glass display case in her living room.

Wagner feared that the handprint would disappear. Officer Mark Lundquist arrived at her home Monday morning to preserve it. Lundquist was able to preserve the images using forensic techniques, allowing the family to keep a part of Abraham.