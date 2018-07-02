St. Paul Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Fatal Festival Shooting

ST. PAUL (AP) -- St. Paul police have arrested two people suspected of fatally shooting a man at a festival at Como Regional Park.

The police department said on its official Twitter account Monday morning they arrested 27-year-old Nougai Xiong of St. Paul and 28-year-old Yang Houa Xiong of La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Police say Nougai Xiong is being investigated for second-degree murder and Yang Xiong for aiding and abetting.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the annual Hmong Freedom Festival.

Authorities say thousands were at the event.