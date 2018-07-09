St. Paul Police Dog Bit Man After Handler Lost Control

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A Minnesota man is recovering from injuries after a St. Paul police dog got loose from its handler and bit the man outside his home.

Reports say 33-year-old Glenn Slaughter was leaving for work Friday when the dog bit him. Anne Shomshor, who is engaged to Slaughter's brother, says police were looking for an armed suspect and the K-9 bit Slaughter after police ordered him to put his hands up.

St. Paul Police didn't immediately return a phone message left Monday. The officer filed an ``animal bite'' report that contained little detail.