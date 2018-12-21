St. Paul Police Bring Recruitment to the Movie Theaters

ST. PAUL (AP) -- St. Paul police are taking recruitment efforts to the big screen.

The police department has a new trailer-length video that will run at select movie theaters starting Friday as part of its effort to recruit more women to the force. The 55-second recruitment video features St. Paul Officer Anna Taylor and will air at Mann theatres across Minnesota.

The number of female officers has dipped in recent years. According to police data, only 90 of the department's 630 officers are women.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell says the video is intended to tell women that they have a place in a field that's long been considered male-dominated.

Axtell says he hopes the video will encourage more women to consider careers with the police department.

The department says it spent about $5,000 to produce the video