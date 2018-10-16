St. Paul Man Sentenced for Dropping 3-Year-Old Boy on Head

ST. PAUL (AP)-- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to seven years in

prison for intentionally dropping his girlfriend's 3-year-old son on his head,

killing the boy.

Thirty-five-year-old Devioun Johnson was sentenced Tuesday after earlier

pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death last year of Tyrell

Wooten . Johnson had been charged with second-degree murder, but prosecutors agreed to a plea deal.

Reports say Johnson was watching the boy and his older

brother while their mother was at work in June 2017 when the 3-year-old wet his

pants.

Johnson dropped the younger boy, causing him to land on his head. Instead of

calling 911 or the child's mother, Johnson put the boy to bed beside his

sleeping 7-year-old brother.

Johnson apologized to the boy's family in court.