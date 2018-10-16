St. Paul Man Sentenced for Dropping 3-Year-Old Boy on Head
ST. PAUL (AP)-- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to seven years in
prison for intentionally dropping his girlfriend's 3-year-old son on his head,
killing the boy.
Thirty-five-year-old Devioun Johnson was sentenced Tuesday after earlier
pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death last year of Tyrell
Wooten. Johnson had been charged with second-degree murder, but prosecutors agreed to a plea deal.
Reports say Johnson was watching the boy and his older
brother while their mother was at work in June 2017 when the 3-year-old wet his
pants.
Johnson dropped the younger boy, causing him to land on his head. Instead of
calling 911 or the child's mother, Johnson put the boy to bed beside his
sleeping 7-year-old brother.
Johnson apologized to the boy's family in court.