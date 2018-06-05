St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Bicyclist Crash

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a bicyclist and then fleeing from the crash.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dustin Hegner Royce told a Ramsey County judge Monday he was hurrying away from a road rage altercation last November, ran a red light and hit something. Royce says he panicked and didn't stop to investigate. He later learned he had struck 52-year-old Jose Hernandez Solano who was biking home from his job at Brasa Rotisseries in St. Paul.