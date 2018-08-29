WAITE PARK -- A St. Paul man is in the Stearns County Jail after allegedly fleeing police, resisting arrest and punching a Waite Park Police Officer early Wednesday morning.

Waite Park Police say around 2:40 a.m. they were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park. When they arrived, they found a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Demtria Hudson and a woman passenger.

Police say Hudson initially gave officers a false name, and while attempting to find an ID for police, ran off. Officers tackled the suspect, handcuffed him and returned to the squad car. Police say Hudson started to make suspicious movements with his hands. Police removed him from the car to ensure the handcuffs were secure.

After returning to the car, while leaving the parking lot Hudson managed to remove a hand from the handcuffs, and then allegedly reached through a partially opened window and used the outside door handle to get out of the back seat. An officer chased him down, and police say Hudson punched the pursuing officer in the face.

After Hudson resisted and fought for a time, a second officer tased him, and he was brought to jail without further incident. Hudson had a felony warrant for credit card fraud and was brought to jail on added charges of 4th-degree assault, fleeing police and obstruction of justice.

The assaulted officer was brought to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The woman in the car with Hudson initially cooperated fully and was not arrested.