St. Paul Family of 10 Sickened by Carbon Monoxide But Okay
ST. PAUL (AP) — A St. Paul family of 10 was taken to a hospital after being sickened by dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in their home.
Emergency crews responded to the home about 9 a.m. Monday. The family members were reported in stable condition at Hennepin County Medical Center.
Thirteen chickens also were in the house, and one of them died.
Carbon monoxide is a potentially deadly gas. The source of the leak wasn't immediately clear.