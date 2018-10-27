St. Paul Children’s Football Game Halted After Adults Fight

ST. PAUL (AP)-- St. Paul police say adults fighting on the sidelines of a

children's football game prompted its cancellation after someone fired a gun.

Reports say no one was injured at the game Thursday night between

St. Paul Frogtown Football and North Area Titan Football outside the West

Minnehaha Recreation Center. The teams were in a tournament for 9-and

10-year-olds.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man connected to the incident and recovered a

gun, but it's unclear what charges he faces.

Witnesses told police someone fired a gun after adults at the game got into a

fight. Police say they received conflicting accounts about where the shot was fired. Some reported a shot being fired in the air, while others said someone fired into a crowd.

Officers found one spent casing on the field.