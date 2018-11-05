St. Michael man Hurt in Two Car Crash

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

ST. MICHAEL -- A two-car crash in St. Michael sent one to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 1:30 p.m. 60-year-old Jeannine Backstrom of Albertville was heading west on Highway 241, turning south onto Edgewood Drive Northeast, while 53-year-old Stephan Oconnor of St. Michael was heading east.

The two vehicles hit each other in the intersection. Oconnor was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Backstrom was not hurt.

