St. Michael man Hurt in Two Car Crash

ST. MICHAEL -- A two-car crash in St. Michael sent one to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 1:30 p.m. 60-year-old Jeannine Backstrom of Albertville was heading west on Highway 241, turning south onto Edgewood Drive Northeast, while 53-year-old Stephan Oconnor of St. Michael was heading east.

The two vehicles hit each other in the intersection. Oconnor was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Backstrom was not hurt.