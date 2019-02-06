St. Joseph Woman Hurt in I-35 Crash

HOPE -- A St. Joseph woman was hurt in a crash on Interstate 35 late Wednesday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. on southbound I-35 in Hope.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was heading south on the interstate when it slowed for a crash that was up ahead, at the same time the SUV was rear-ended by a car.

The driver of the car, 42-year-old Jill Tucker of St. Joseph was taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Joseph Mayne of Elk River was not hurt.